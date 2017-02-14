Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in a Naperville preschool parking lot Monday night.Police said a 61-year-old female employee of the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center in the 1000-block of South Naper Boulevard was approached by a man armed with a gun who stole her purse and her gray 2011 BMW X5. The suspect fled southbound on Naper Boulevard, police said.Police released a sketch of the suspect, described as a male teenager, 5'6" to 5'7", 160 pounds and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.Police said the suspect was brought to the scene by someone driving a white vehicle, who also left the scene before police arrived. Police believe the suspects may have followed the victimNo one was hurt during the incident and no students were in the school at the time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.