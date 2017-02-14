NEWS

Woman carjacked in Naperville preschool parking lot, police say

Police sketch of suspect in Naperville carjacking. (Naperville Police Dept. )

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in a Naperville preschool parking lot Monday night.

Police said a 61-year-old female employee of the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center in the 1000-block of South Naper Boulevard was approached by a man armed with a gun who stole her purse and her gray 2011 BMW X5. The suspect fled southbound on Naper Boulevard, police said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, described as a male teenager, 5'6" to 5'7", 160 pounds and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the suspect was brought to the scene by someone driving a white vehicle, who also left the scene before police arrived. Police believe the suspects may have followed the victim

No one was hurt during the incident and no students were in the school at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
Related Topics:
newscarjackingstolen carNaperville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
Spicer says Flynn didn't violate laws but erosion of trust prompted resignation
More News
Top Stories
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped
Show More
Couples celebrate Valentine's Day at Chicago Auto Show
Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
Chicagoans explain the meaning of love
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos