Police: Woman carjacked in River North

Chicago police are investigating the carjacking of a woman in the city's River North neighborhood Monday afternoon.The carjacking happened between Orleans and Franklin, a busy area full of restaurants and boutiques as well as an open-air parking lot where the crime took place around 5 p.m.The victim was not physically hurt, but badly shaken up. She said she was ordered to give up her keys by a lone male offender and complied, but not before a parking lot attendant tried to intervene. The suspect then brandished a knife and made his getaway in the stolen vehicle, a black Mercedes SUV.A witness heard screams and described what she saw."She was like help, me help and then a lot of people, like, I wanna say five people, walking out of work as a group that started screaming help her, help her loudly, and he saw them and they kinda made eye contact while he realized that he was being watched and it wasn't an isolated incident," Balya Borisova said.But the man got away with her car anyway."Pushed her off, she kinda threw a water bottle at him, he grabbed the keys, got in the car, shut the door and sped off," Borisova said.The victim stayed at the scene for some time giving a statement to police, stunned this could happen in daylight on a very busy street.