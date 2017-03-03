Police: Woman in surveillance video in no danger

Police in Hobart, Ind., said a woman being seen in a video being picked up and put back into a car is not in any danger.A home surveillance camera captured the events around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, near 40th Avenue and Indiana Street.The video shows what appeared to be a young woman running from a vehicle. A man chases her down, picks her up and throws her over his shoulder. She appears to put up a fight, but he's able to get her back into the car.Police said they identified the woman in the video and confirmed she is not in danger. Police said the incident caught no camera were the woman and her boyfriend playing around.Neighbors who saw the video called police out of an abundance of caution.