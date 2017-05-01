NEWS

Police: Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in Horner Park

A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted Sunday night in the Horner Park neighborhood on the North Side, Chicago police said. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman walking alone was robbed and then sexually assaulted after she gave the attacker her property in the 2500-block of West Pensacola in Chicago's Horner Park neighborhood.

The 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she is recovering.

It was around 9:10 p.m. Sunday when police say she was walking south on North Campbell Avenue near West Pensacola when a man in a dark sweatshirt grabbed her from behind, demanded her money and cell phone - which she handed over - but then he pulled her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Neighbors are now spreading the word about the attack.

"I just want to give people the heads up, keeping eyes and ears open, and think about walking with people if they can," said neighbor Jane Natel.
