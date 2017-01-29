  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches

BURLINGTON, N.J. --
Police say a 5-year-old girl had to be rescued after a woman threw her onto the railroad tracks as a NJ Transit train was approaching in Burlington, New jersey.

Twenty-year-old Autumn Matacchiera of Hainesport has been charged with attempted murder.

Police officers on patrol were stopped around 8:30 p.m. Friday by a NJ Transit bus driver, who reported suspicious activity on the NJ Transit Light Rail platform, Burlington Town Station, located on West Broad Street near High Street.

Officers responded and located Matacchiera, who matched the description provided, on the platform ramp. As they approached her, they say the suspect grabbed a 5-year-old girl, who was standing next to her mother. She then threw the child onto the railroad tracks as the train was approaching the station.

Officers jumped in front of the train to signal it to stop, while the child was removed from the tracks by the mother's boyfriend.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Burlington County where she was treated for cuts and bruises and then released.

Matacchiera was arrested and then taken to Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. She is in police custody.

Police say Matacchierea did not know the 5-year-old girl or her family.
