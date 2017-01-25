Possible online threat sparks concern at Elmhurst high school

Some York Community High School students in Elmhurst stayed home from school on Wednesday following a perceived online threat and an off-campus shooting incident.The west suburban Elmhurst school saw a heavy police presence after a student posted an image on social media that had a gun and the message "we bout to come back harder."In addition, a York student allegedly fired a gun at a car window in an off-campus incident on Monday. The student was arrested and a gun found, police said. The student was also suspended.The combination of the two incidents had many students and parents worried, leading some to believe there was a threat to other York students.School district officials said they tried to keep things normal at school on Wednesday.The school superintendent sent out several notes to parents over the last two days informing them that a student was arrested in a shooting.On Wednesday, he issued a statement: "At no time yesterday or today was our students' safety compromised at school. Furthermore, the claims of a threat being made that would place our students and staff in harm's way were likewise thoroughly investigated and found to be false."The superintendent said no unusual incidents were reported Wednesday.Parent Sandy Vilips said she considered having her daughter stay home, but opted to send her to school.She was just really nervous and didn't want to stay home from school, but also didn't want to be harmed," Vilips said. "This is the world we live in and I don't want my daughter to live in fear. You have to continue to go on so we sent her to school."