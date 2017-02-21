NEWS

Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $403 million.

HOUSTON --
If you're thinking of joining your office's lottery pool, this week is a good week to take the plunge.

Lottery officials estimate that the jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $403 million, making it the tenth largest in Powerball history.

The lucky player who matches all six numbers and takes the cash option will walk away with a whopping $243.9 million, but it won't be easy --- the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

If nobody wins Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot will continue to swell until the next drawing on Saturday night.
Related Topics:
newspowerballlotteryjackpotmoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump expands crackdown on undocumented immigrants
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute prison
Teen shot in head in Jefferson Park
More News
Top Stories
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute prison
Teen shot in head in Jefferson Park
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Man arrested for 10 counts of child pornography
Couple charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Aurora
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
Several weekend sex assaults reported at U of I Urbana-Champaign
Show More
California police officer's suspected killer identified
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Trump expands crackdown on undocumented immigrants
Chance the Rapper named grand marshal of 2017 Bud Billiken Parade
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
After 140 days, premature baby to leave Mount Sinai NICU
Young patients head to Cubs spring training in Mesa, Ariz.
Drew Peterson in federal custody at Terre Haute prison
More Video