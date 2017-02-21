Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million

If you're thinking of joining your office's lottery pool, this week is a good week to take the plunge.Lottery officials estimate that the jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $403 million, making it the tenth largest in Powerball history.The lucky player who matches all six numbers and takes the cash option will walk away with a whopping $243.9 million, but it won't be easy --- the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.If nobody wins Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot will continue to swell until the next drawing on Saturday night.