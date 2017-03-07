NEWS

Pregnant woman chases man who tried to steal rent money

A pregnant woman took matters into her own hands after a man tried to steal her rent money at a convenience store. (KGO-TV)

A pregnant woman took matters into her own hands after a man tried to steal her rent money at a convenience store.

Jannette Garlow is eight months pregnant. She chased the man into the parking lot, where he jumped into a waiting car and sped off.

Garlow was at the store to get a money order for her rent when the suspect grabbed for the cash. The clerk was able to hold onto most of it, so the suspect ended up only getting away with about $40.

Garlow did not suffer any injuries.
