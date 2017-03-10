NEWS

Witness: Pregnant woman kicked in stomach after grabbing man's collar in subway scuffle

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the story.

CeFaan Kim, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach during a subway scuffle in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station.

Authorities say the 28-year-old victim, who sources say is nine months pregnant, was on the train, holding onto the pole when the suspect got on and bumped into her.

The victim then pushed the suspect, who fell down. Police say he stood back up and kicked the victim twice in the stomach.
"Most of the passengers, 'what's wrong with you? Are you crazy? She's pregnant!'" said Janice an eyewitness.

Janice says she was on that northbound 4 train at the Bowling Green stop, when 40 year-old Michael Lee allegedly kicked the 28-year-old pregnant woman.

According to her and cops, it was just after 8:30 a.m., when a bump and a shove, went way over the top.

Janice says it looked like Lee didn't see the woman at first, so she gently pushed him away asking for space.

"He pushes her hand away and he ends up hitting her. He ends up hitting her arm or chest," Janice said. "I think this is where she snapped, she ends up holding on to his collar, his back is still facing her so once she has her hands on his collar this is where she turns around and she ends, her hands end up on his head."

Janice says then things spiraled.

Lee is now facing the woman, backing up trying to get away from her, but she's holding onto him still, and he falls.

She ends up holding onto him, on top of him.

"So when she's hunched over him, this is when he kicks her and the kick, since she's over him diagonally, the kick lands on her stomach, right on the bottom of her belly," Janice said.

Janice says a Good Samaritan immediately jumped in, shielding her.

The Staten Island man then gets up off the floor, and tells fellow riders, he did not know she was pregnant.

"Even though her jacket was zipped up, you can tell she was pregnant, her belly popped out," Janice said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Lee, of Staten Island, is now charged with second- and third-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newssubwaysubway crimeassaultpregnancypregnant womanu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ASPIRA Charter Schools, teachers reach tentative deal
Band teacher faces 33 charges for alleged sex crimes involving student
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
More News
Top Stories
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Boy, 13, missing more than 4 months
Man gets 40 years for role in murder of friend's parents
Dozens of historic human remains, coffins unearthed at construction site
Show More
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Get a Malort pie at Hoosier Mama Pie Company
Racist video sends shockwaves through middle school
Band teacher faces 33 charges for alleged sex crimes involving student
Flight attendant in need of kidney finds perfect match
More News
Top Video
Carjacker forced woman into trunk before 23-mile joyride, crash, police say
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Convicted felon on ballot for Markham mayor
More Video