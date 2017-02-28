Pregnant woman watches husband's murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1775280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're learning more about a deadly shooting overnight in northeast Harris County

A pregnant woman said she watched as a driver gunned down her husband overnight in northeast Harris County.The 21-year-old victim died after the possible road rage incident on Hartwick Road at Aldine Westfield.The man's wife identified the victim as Oscar Reyes.She told Eyewitness News she and Reyes were driving down Aldine Westfield just before 1 a.m. when they were struck from behind by a new model Tahoe.When her husband got out to check the damage, the driver of the Tahoe opened fire, killing Reyes.Homicide investigators said the couple's car had broken down on the side of the road when another vehicle pulled up behind them.The driver of a white or silver Tahoe, possibly an Escalade, began honking their horn just before they started pushing the vehicle Reyes and his wife were in.Investigators said when Oscar Reyes stepped out of the vehicle, a confrontation began. At one point, the suspect shot Reyes several times before taking off.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a muscular build, with little or no hair, and tattoos.Meantime, detectives said Reyes fell into the roadway and was run over by a second vehicle.That vehicle did not stop to render aid. Now investigators are looking for that white or silver Chevy pickup truck.