President Obama shares farewell message on Facebook

President Obama waves at the conclusion of his final presidential news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Thursday is President Obama's last full day in the White House.

Less than two hours ago, he posted a farewell message on Facebook saying he wanted to say one last thank you to the American people before he leaves a parting letter in the Oval Office for President-elect Donald Trump.


During his final press conference Wednesday, the president hinted that he will still have a presence and voice when it comes to important issues in the U.S.

"There's a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or moments where i think our core values may be at stake," he said.

President Obama said systematic discrimination - voting rights - efforts to silence the press and deporting children who were raised in the u-s are all issues he will not hesitate to address in the future.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
