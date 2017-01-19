Thursday is President Obama's last full day in the White House.Less than two hours ago, he posted a farewell message on Facebook saying he wanted to say one last thank you to the American people before he leaves a parting letter in the Oval Office for President-elect Donald Trump.During his final press conference Wednesday, the president hinted that he will still have a presence and voice when it comes to important issues in the U.S."There's a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or moments where i think our core values may be at stake," he said.President Obama said systematic discrimination - voting rights - efforts to silence the press and deporting children who were raised in the u-s are all issues he will not hesitate to address in the future.