FRAUD

Prosecutor: 'Dance Mom' should be imprisoned for fraud

FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Abby Lee Miller arrives at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) --
A prosecutor on Friday urged a federal judge to sentence "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller to prison instead of probation for bankruptcy fraud.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci called witnesses to buttress his contention that the reality TV show star tried to avoid repaying hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt by hiding about $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy court.

Miller's attorneys will call witnesses when the hearing continues Feb. 24, after which she'll be sentenced. Miller and her attorneys said they won't comment until then.

Melucci faces an uphill battle to convince U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti that Miller deserves two to 2 1/2 years in prison.

That's because the judge filed tentative findings on the eve of Friday's hearing essentially agreeing with the defense argument that Miller deserves probation because no creditors lost money once the bankruptcy fraud was discovered.

But Melucci said the law allows Conti to sentence Miller based on the amount of money she intended to avoid repaying.

He said the only reason for Miller to hide income was to avoid repaying everything she owed. "No one would rob a bank if he knew it had no money in it," Melucci argued.

Miller filed for bankruptcy largely because she had defaulted on a $245,000 mortgage on a Florida condominium and a $96,000 mortgage on her dance studio in Penn Hills, a Pittsburgh suburb. She listed nearly $60,000 in other debts, including unpaid property taxes.

Miller wanted the Chapter 11 bankruptcy court to let her repay only $150,000 of the condominium mortgage at a lower interest rate - and at one point offered to forfeit the property to avoid repaying anything. She sought to repay her other debts in full, but without interest or at lower rates.

The outraged bankruptcy judge eventually ordered Miller to repay every penny.

Miller pleaded guilty in June to purposely hiding her income in financial disclosure statements filed with the bankruptcy court starting in 2012. People who file Chapter 11 must honestly disclose their assets so the creditors can fairly assess whether to approve any court-approved repayment plan.

"The entire Chapter 11 system is based on full disclosure, and if there's not full disclosure, the whole system falls apart," U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee Larry Wahlchrist testified.

But Miller repeatedly hid her true income - as well as contracts for future income from her TV shows - until her channel-surfing bankruptcy judge saw her on TV and concluded Miller must be making far more than the $8,899 in monthly income she initially declared.

Wahlchrist testified Miller earned $8,000 to $25,000 per episode as her popularity exploded, and deposited money in nonapproved bank accounts to hide assets.

Miller eventually coughed up $288,000 in TV income she'd received. Federal investigators later determined she had hidden nearly $550,000 more from personal appearances, dance sessions and merchandise sales.

Miller made a major concession on an unrelated charge that she also pleaded guilty to in June, sneaking $120,000 in foreign currency into the country from Australia in 2014.

Miller agreed to forfeit that money, which she previously sought to avoid. In return, prosecutors won't ask the judge to enhance Miller's sentence for using children to help in that scheme.

Prosecutors can't comment on that and haven't named the children. They have said in court documents that Miller divvied up money and hid it in the luggage of others in her party to avoid a federal law requiring people to report bringing more than $10,000 in foreign currency into the country.
Related Topics:
newscelebrityfraudbankruptcyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FRAUD
18-month sentence given to rooftop owner who cheated Cubs
Video shows DEA interrogating unlicensed psychiatrist
Indiana vote fraud detailed in secret warrant search
Charges upgraded for man accused of posing as psychologist
More fraud
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ANALYSIS: For Trump, Call for Unity Starts With Bleak Message
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
World Leaders React to Inauguration of Donald Trump
First White House Website Petition Calls for Trump to Release Taxes
More News
Top Stories
Inauguration Day 2017: Donald Trump is USA's 45th president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Trump protesters clash with police after inauguration, 95 arrested
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty to 17 charges, officials say
Man charged in fatal beating of visitor in Glen Ellyn home
Off-duty Robbins officer fatally shoots alleged robbery suspect in Chicago
Show More
Former President George H. W. Bush 'breathing well on his own'
Man charged with stealing video games from suburban libraries
School district to handcuff students only as last resort
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
Police: Man fatally shoots wife after mistaking her for burglar
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos