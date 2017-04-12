Prosecutor drops case against 2 imprisoned in 1995 murder

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is dropping the case against two men who've been imprisoned since 1995 for a double murder they said they didn't commit.Earlier this week, prosecutors argued that Roberto Almodovar and William Negron shouldn't receive a new trial. But in a Wednesday statement Foxx reversed course, saying prosecutors would withdraw their opposition after a "thorough and deliberate" evidence review.Detective Reynaldo Guevara helped gather evidence against the men. He's since been accused of coercing witnesses. In 2015, a state appellate court ruled the case deserved closer scrutiny.A final hearing is Friday when Almodovar could be released. Negron is expected to remain imprisoned on a different murder conviction.Almodovar's attorney says Foxx's office did the right thing and it's been a long struggle for the men.