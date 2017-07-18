Prosecutor wants judge in McDonald cover up case removed

The case of an alleged Chicago police cover up returns to court Tuesday. Three officers accused of lying about the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald could soon face a different judge.Patricia Brown Holmes filed a motion Thursday in Cook County saying Judge Diane Cannon is biased against the prosecution. Brown cited that reason without further explanation.Cannon would make the decision about whether to bump herself off the case. If she refuses, Holmes can appeal.The judge was assigned to the McDonald case Monday after another judge recused herself.Cannon is well known for her 2015 acquittal of then-Chicago Police Commander Glenn Evans, who allegedly shoved a gun down the throat of a suspect.The three veteran Chicago police officers made their first appearance in court last week, pleading not guilty to the alleged cover up and they were released on bond.CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder in the McDonald's killing. Van Dyke fired 16 shots at the teen, claiming the he was moving towards him, but dashcam video seems to show otherwise.A hearing on the issue of the judge is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.