Prospect Heights couple charged with sexually assaulting teen boys

A married couple is accused of sexually assaulting three boys in their Prospect Heights home.The details of the case were so shocking a judge took an unusual step to make sure the men are locked up while awaiting trial.Prospect Heights police said Christopher Wheeler, 30, and his husband Anthony Wheeler, 25, used various ploys to entice teenage boys to their house. When the boys got to their home, the couple allegedly showed them pornography and gave them alcohol before engaging in sexual activity."They were using their children to make friends at school, to make friends at church and engage in conversations in text messages and social media to get them more comfortable to bring them, to eventually inviting them into the home," said Stephanie Conboy, Prospect Heights police spokesperson.Investigators said the allegations first came to light earlier this month after a 15-year-old boy sought medically assistance after being sexually abused at the home. During the investigation police said they discovered two other male victims aged 14 and 15."It was isolated with a couple. With one of them it was multiple occasions," Conboy said.Right now police said there are three victims involved in their case, but the investigation is ongoing."We are concerned of the possibility of more victims out there. If they can come forward, we would like to help them," Conboy said.The Wheelers are charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Cash bonds were set at $3 million for Anthony Wheeler and $4 million for Christopher Wheeler.The couple was arrested Tuesday night and their children have been placed in protective custody.