BARACK OBAMA

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez-Rivera returns to serve term cut by Obama

President Barack Obama has granted clemency to Oscar Lopez-Rivera who has been in federal prison since 1981. (WLS)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) --
Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez-Rivera unexpectedly returned to the island on Thursday to serve the remainder of a sentence commuted by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, according to the San Juan mayor's office.

A mayoral official said Lopez disembarked from an American Airlines jet that landed in the capital of San Juan just after 4:30 p.m. local time. He was scheduled to be released from prison in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 17. Federal officials did not immediately respond to questions about the reason for his unexpectedly early release, and his attorney, Jan Susler, did not return calls for comment.

The mayoral official was not authorized to speak with the press and described Lopez's arrival on condition of anonymity. It is unclear where he will be serving the remainder of his sentence. His family has scheduled a press conference for Thursday night to provide details.

His arrival was kept secret until just hours before his plane touched down, which angered supporters.

"They wanted to deprive him of a hero's welcome," said Mady Pacheco, 64, who brought her 4-year-old niece to the airport. "I wanted her to witness this historic moment ... I want her to learn how to appreciate a man who sacrificed his freedom for our people."

Lopez had been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the U.S. territory, but Obama commuted that sentence last month. Lopez had been convicted on one count of seditious conspiracy, and he was later convicted of conspiring to escape from prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Lopez was a member of the ultranationalist Armed Forces of National Liberation, which claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings at public and commercial buildings during the 1970s and '80s in New York, Chicago, Washington and other U.S. cities. The group's most notorious bombing killed four people and injured more than 60 at New York's landmark Fraunces Tavern in 1975. Lopez was not convicted of any role in that attack, but some still hold him responsible because of his ties to the ultranationalist group.

Juan Segarra, who was a member of the ultranationalist movement and was pardoned by former U.S. President Bill Clinton 13 years ago, clutched a Puerto Rico flag as he waited for Lopez's arrival.

"Finally! I can't describe my emotions," he said as he held back tears. "I spent 17 years in prison. I know what this family reunion is like."

Lopez's friends have said he wanted to spend time with his daughter and granddaughter and establish a think tank that will work on such problems as climate change, the economy and the island's political status.

WATCH: FORMER ABC 7 REPORTER TOURS LOPEZ-RIVER'AS APARTMENT IN 1981.
EMBED More News Videos

Channel 7 alum Jim Avila toured Oscar Lopez-Rivera's apartment in 1981.

WATCH: Lopez-Rivera's brother, supporters celebrate his commutation
EMBED More News Videos

President Barack Obama has granted clemency to Oscar Lopez-Rivera who has been in federal prison since 1981.

Related Topics:
newsprisonbarack obama
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Obama commutes sentence for convicted conspirator Oscar Lopez-Rivera
BARACK OBAMA
Lawmakers aim to make Obama's birthday a holiday in Illinois
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Obama endorses 4th Ward alderman incumbent
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama in letter
More barack obama
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chicago Auto Show 2017: New technology, driverless cars
House Oversight Committee Asks for Review of Conway's Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
Residents concerned about plans for large Jefferson Park rental building
More News
Top Stories
Federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban
Man charged with fatally stabbing rapper in River West
Passenger found dead after NW Side crash; driver left scene, police say
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
Man serving 2 life sentences was tortured into confessing, attorney says
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
White House: Conway 'counseled' for Ivanka pitch
Show More
Pilsen pastor says synagogue vandalism suspect visited church
Residents concerned about plans for large Jefferson Park rental building
Emanuel renews push for O'Hare express train
Body found in garage after early morning fire in Cicero
St. Joe's coach could get to 1,000th win next
More News
Photos
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
More Photos