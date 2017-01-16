NEWS

PUSH Excel scholarship breakfast honors Dr. King
There were numerous celebrations across Chicago and around the country on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The glorious sound of a children's choir greeted the hundreds of guests arriving to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the annual interfaith breakfast at the Hyatt Regency downtown on Monday morning.

Among the guests, Cardinal Blase Cupich. It's the first time a sitting Cardinal has gone to the Rainbow PUSH Excel MLK scholarship breakfast.

"Equality among people, opportunity for everyone is something this city was built on and an aspiration of all of us," said Cardinal Cupich.

ABC7 anchor Terrell Brown co-emceed the event, which featured prominent change makers, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Governor Bruce Rauner was also at the breakfast.

During his speech he reminded the audience that when we look back on Dr. King's legacy, we are keeping his spirit alive for our future leaders, like Linda Homan here.

"He also motivates me, still, to be a proud black woman that I am," said Linda Homan, a student.

Homan participates in the PUSH Excel's robotics building program, one of the extra-curricular activities that the scholarship breakfast benefits.

