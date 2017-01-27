NEWS

Rauner vetoes bill on overtime pay for home-care workers

FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at a news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a bill allowing overtime pay for home-care workers.

The bill passed by the Legislature was in response to a ruling by the U.S. Department of Labor requiring payment of time-and-a-half for each hour worked over 40 hours.

In his veto message Friday, Rauner said the Illinois Department of Human Services has attempted to reasonably address the overtime being worked by individual providers. He says the agency takes into account both the safety of participants in the program and the need to manage the significant increase in costs resulting from this ruling.

Rauner noted Senate Bill 261 prohibits the state from placing any limit whatsoever on the number of weekly hours worked by individual providers. He said that will result in tired workers and inadequate care.
