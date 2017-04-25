Reckless homicide court case continued for 10 years

The case of Reginald Burrell who was accused of killing Anthony Joyner with his car has dragged on for a decade and the victim's family is frustrated.Elaine Joyner was at the Cook County Courthouse in Markham on Tuesday for yet another court hearing. The courthouse in Markham has been her second home for over a decade, which is how long she has been seeking justice for her brother Anthony Joyner."They have told me in the past, you don't need to come when it's a trial, but I feel like if we hadn't shown up, my family and I, then this would have been over a long time ago," said Elaine Joyner, the victim's sister.After more than 100 court continuances and three state's attorneys, the Joyner family is not giving up hope that Reginald Burrell will someday be convicted.Burrell's car struck and killed Joyner on Wood Street in Harvey on January 18, 2007.Joyner, who worked as a security guard, was walking a female relative home after a family party."My brother was a very quiet and easy going person, everybody loved him, never a problem," said Joyner.Reginald Burrell and his attorney would not comment today about the long case.At the time, Burrell was charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. But the alcohol charge was eventually thrown out because the defense successfully argued procedures were not followed by Harvey police."They didn't issue a DUI ticket on the scene so that all became an issue afterwards," said Twyla Blakely of the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.Twyla Blakely has attended all the court hearings with the Joyner family."However this goes, it's just not right for a family to go to court once a month for ten years and feel they get no justice," said Blakely.Blakely and the Joyner family will be back again next month."I'm not going to give up, it could be another ten years, I'm still going to come to court," said Joyner.Another status hearing is set for June 5. The same judge has presided over the case since the beginning. He has set a September 18 trial date.While the Joyner family is hopeful the case will finally go to trial, they will not be surprised if it languishes even longer.