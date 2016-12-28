NEWS

Remains found in Kenosha identified as Chicago man missing since 2012
EMBED </>More News Videos

Remains found in Kenosha have been identified as a Chicago man reported missing in 2012, police said Monday. (WLS)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) --
Remains found in Kenosha have been identified as a Chicago man reported missing in 2012, police said Monday.

The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area west of 122nd Avenue just off of west the frontage road of I-94 in Kenosha on April 5, 2016, police said.

The remains were sent to be examined by a forensic anthropologist and through DNA identified the remains as Hozia Jackson, of Chicago.

Jackson was born in 1965 and reported missing in 2012. His death remains under investigation.

A family member said they do not know how Jackson ended up in Kenosha. They said he had been picked up by a friend from another friend's home in Country Club Hills to bring him back to Chicago and that was the last they had heard from him.

"There's no way he came here. He don't even drive. Someone had to bring him and put him here," said Hayes Jackson, Hozia Jackson's brother.

"I miss my dad. If somebody please, Hozia Jackson, anybody... Just anything, please. Reach out. Let us know," said Sherry Newell, Hozia Jackson's daughter.

Police said they do not have any good leads in this case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Vicente Correa at 262-605-5241, the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manbody foundChicagoWisconsin
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Momence bank robbery suspect sought
Anti-violence activist fatally shot while shoveling snow
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
More News
Top Stories
North Riverside robbery suspect shot by police dies
City to expedite CPD body camera program
Man starts GoFundMe to 'protect Betty White'
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Boss takes all 800 employees on Caribbean cruise
Hatchimals hatch into duds for some on Christmas
Show More
Momence bank robbery suspect sought
Anti-violence activist fatally shot while shoveling snow
Man accused of robbing teen election volunteer in Evanston
Redflex helps feds, avoids charges in red-light camera scandal
Crews make repairs after Belmont Central gas leak
More News
Top Video
City to expedite CPD body camera program
North Riverside robbery suspect shot by police dies
Students returning to Chicago from Uganda after filmmaker mentor killed
Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash, police say
More Video