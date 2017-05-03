  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Obamas share preview of presidential center in Chicago...at 12:45 PM
Renderings of Obamas Presidential Center released

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama returned to Chicago Wednesday to share details about the presidential center. (Obama Foundation)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, returned to Chicago Wednesday to share new details and get feedback about the massive presidential center planned for Jackson Park.

The invite-only event will be a roundtable discussion at the South Shore Cultural Center. This will be the first time the couple shares a preview of the Obama Presidential Center. WATCH LIVE HERE AT 12:45 PM.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama's former chief of staff, is expected to attend, along with many community leaders.

PHOTOS: RENDERINGS OF THE OBAMA PRESIDENTIAL CENTER


Three buildings are included in the concept, including the Museum, Forum, and Library - forming a campus surrounding a public plaza. The campus will be open to the public and the center will include indoor and outdoor spaces.

The museum, the tallest of the three buildings, will hold exhibition space, public spaces, offices, and education and meeting rooms. The forum and library buildings will be community resources for study and foundation programming. The foundation is currently exploring the possibility of locating a Chicago Public Library branch on the site.

The forum will contain foundation offices, an auditorium, restaurant, and public garden. The forum and library will be single story structures with planted roof terraces.

The buildings will be connected below grade and will be certified at a minimum LEED v4 Platinum. The total size of the center will range between 200-225,000 gross square feet, but the concept site plan imagines a re-shaping of the park that will result in a total net increase in green space for Jackson Park, according to the Obama Foundation.

"The Obamas want to create a safe, warm, inviting place that brings people in, teaches them something new, and inspires them to create change in their own communities. The center will be a place for doing, not just looking or listening, "said Marty Nesbitt, chairman of the Obama Foundation.

Construction is estimated to be at least $500 million. The former president will fundraise to cover that cost. If all goes according to plan, the center would open in 2021.

Wednesday's event will be not be Barack Obama's first public appearance since leaving the White House. He returned to Chicago in February for several events and was back again in April to speak at the University of Chicago. But it will be Michelle Obama's first public appearance.

The couple plans to attend a dinner Wednesday night to address the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, where the former president is expected to talk about his time in office and the new presidential center.

Before the South Shore event, she sent out a tweet:

