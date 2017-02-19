CHICAGO (WLS) --The grandson of Chicago Alderman Carrie Austin has been charged with murder in Kentucky, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Authorities said 28-year-old Kenneth Austin shot and killed a man in Louisville last month during a robbery. He is the grandson of the 14th Ward alderman.
Kenneth Austin was arrested last week. He's awaiting extradition to Louisville.
Alderman Carrie Austin confirmed the details of her arrest last week to the Tribune.
"As far as I know right now, they're just trying to get an attorney, so we can get some definitive information," Alderman Austin told the Tribune. "My grandson ain't killed nobody. People always say, 'You know, he could do that.' No, not this one. ... But that has to be proven."
Court records show Austin pleaded guilty to felony theft back in 2010 and is currently fighting felony attempted robbery charges in Cook County.