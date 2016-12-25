NEWS

Report: Arrests by Chicago police drops 28 percent in 2016

Chicago Police Department headquarters. (File)

CHICAGO --
The number of arrests in Chicago fell approximately 28 percent this year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the number is on target to be the lowest since at least 2001. Through mid-December, police made about 50,000 arrests citywide in 2016, down from about 69,000 a year ago.

Arrests have dropped in every major crime area, from theft to aggravated battery with a handgun. Narcotics arrests also dropped, which the newspaper attributes to rules decriminalizing marijuana possession.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the department has zeroed in on addressing gun violence and improving community relations. He says the department wants to arrest the right people at the right times for the right reasons.

The drop in arrests comes during a surge in violence. More than 700 homicides have been reported this year.
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
