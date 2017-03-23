Report: One-third of Chicago millennials living with parents

A large amount of Chicago millennials are living at home with their parents, according to a report.According to the Adobo report, the group makes up more than a third of the city's millennials. More than 10 percent of them also do not have jobs.Chicago ranks seventh in the United States when it came to millennials living with their parents.Miami and Fort Lauderdale topped the list with nearly 45 percent of millennials still living at home.The report does not give any advice to parents on how to make your children leave.