CHICAGO (WLS) --First, there was the glass ledge addition to the Skydeck at Willis Tower.
Now, the company that owns the city's tallest building wants to let guests rappel down a rope 103 floors above the street.
According to Crain's Chicago Business, the Blackstone Group is drawing up plans for an enclosed glass box that would let visitors scale down the rope one story from floor 103 to 102.
Plans also call for a new ledge walk for folks to walk outside for fresh air, while clipped into a safety harness.