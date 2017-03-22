NEWS

You may be able to rappel down Willis Tower soon, report says

Anna Kane, 5, of Alton, Ill. looks down from "The Ledge," at the Sears Tower in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
First, there was the glass ledge addition to the Skydeck at Willis Tower.

Now, the company that owns the city's tallest building wants to let guests rappel down a rope 103 floors above the street.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, the Blackstone Group is drawing up plans for an enclosed glass box that would let visitors scale down the rope one story from floor 103 to 102.

Plans also call for a new ledge walk for folks to walk outside for fresh air, while clipped into a safety harness.
Related Topics:
newswillis towerChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Eyewitnesses describe a chaotic scene after London terror attack
How the deadly attack in London unfolded
NYPD: Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men
Suspect shot dead after killing 4, injuring 40 in London
More News
Top Stories
5 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker, British police say
Chicago man charged with murder of 2nd child
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Facebook Live sex assault victim getting threats, mother says
Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana
NYPD: Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men
Sources: 2 infants found dead, investigation underway
Show More
Fistfight preceded shooting outside Cook County courthouse
Daycare provider left children alone to tan, workout, prosecutors say
IL lawmakers advance bill to keep nursing homes staffed
Dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
More News
Photos
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
More Photos