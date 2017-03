First, there was the glass ledge addition to the Skydeck at Willis Tower.Now, the company that owns the city's tallest building wants to let guests rappel down a rope 103 floors above the street.According to Crain's Chicago Business , the Blackstone Group is drawing up plans for an enclosed glass box that would let visitors scale down the rope one story from floor 103 to 102.Plans also call for a new ledge walk for folks to walk outside for fresh air, while clipped into a safety harness.