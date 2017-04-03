NEWS

Reports: 2 stabbed in Crystal Lake Taco Bell parking lot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
There are reports of two people stabbed in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Crystal Lake, but police have not yet confirmed them.

The owner of the bar next door to the Taco Bell said police burst into his business and said they were looking for four suspects.

A person who lives near the scene told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that police are going door-to-door to try and find the suspects.

Information about the victims, including ages, genders and their conditions, have not been released.
