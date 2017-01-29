  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

Reports: 5 dead in shooting at Quebec mosque

CNN
QUEBEC CITY --
Five people have died in a Sunday evening shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.

Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

Check back with ABC7 Eyewitness News as this story develops.
