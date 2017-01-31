NEWS

Back of the Yards restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant in Chicago?s Back of the Yards neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Employees said a robber armed with gun walked into Jamaican Island Jerk Chicken in the 5300-block of S. Halsted around 8 a.m. Tuesday as workers were getting their food trucks prepared for the day.

An employee who did not wish to be identified said the suspect appeared inside the restaurant and confronted him.

"At first this guy came in and asked if the restaurant was open. I said, 'no, it's not open.' Then he went outside and about five minutes time he came back and put a gun, point a gun at me and said, 'hey, get inside here.' And when I went inside, he says, 'go on the floor, lay on the floor or I'm going to kill you all.' I said, 'Man, I got a young daughter.' He said, 'Man, I got kids I got to feed, too,'" the employee said.

That employee said the robber marched workers back to the kitchen after he managed to steal some money from a cash register. Then, he locked them in a bathroom and told them not to come out for five minutes.

Security video shows the suspect left the restaurant then stole one of its food trucks to use as a getaway car. The food truck was found dumped a few blocks away.

No one was hurt. Police are still looking for the robber.
