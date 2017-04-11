CHICAGO (WLS) --A ridesharing driver was shot in the thigh near Chinatown Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said said.
The shooting occurred in the 300-block of West Cermak Road at about 5:52 p.m., police said. A dark colored van pulled alongside the victim and fired multiple shots and fled the scene, police said.
The 31-year-old woman was wounded in the leg and transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.
A male passenger was inside the victim's vehicle was unharmed in the shooting.
No one was in custody Tuesday night.