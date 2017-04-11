A ridesharing driver was shot in the thigh near Chinatown Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said said.The shooting occurred in the 300-block of West Cermak Road at about 5:52 p.m., police said. A dark colored van pulled alongside the victim and fired multiple shots and fled the scene, police said.The 31-year-old woman was wounded in the leg and transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.A male passenger was inside the victim's vehicle was unharmed in the shooting.No one was in custody Tuesday night.