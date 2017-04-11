NEWS

Ridesharing driver shot in leg near Chinatown

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A ridesharing driver was shot in the thigh near Chinatown Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said said.

The shooting occurred in the 300-block of West Cermak Road at about 5:52 p.m., police said. A dark colored van pulled alongside the victim and fired multiple shots and fled the scene, police said.

The 31-year-old woman was wounded in the leg and transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

A male passenger was inside the victim's vehicle was unharmed in the shooting.

No one was in custody Tuesday night.
Related Topics:
newsuberwoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimeChinatownChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Republican Ron Estes wins tight special election for US House seat
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Spicer raises eyebrows, saying Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
More News
Top Stories
Who is the Kentucky doctor dragged from the United plane?
Man, two 12-year-old boys shot in Old Town
Report: Drew Peterson attacked in federal prison lunch area
Musician J. Geils dies at 71
Chief Keef charged with DUI in Miami Beach
Person of interest questioned in murder of Cook County judge
Family of passenger removed from United Airlines flight 'appreciative' for support
Show More
U.S. Steel reports chemical spill into Portage canal that leads to Lake Michigan
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
Teens, nuns bundle Easter baskets for homeless children
Woman gets 12 years for robbing CVS with syringe
Boil order for parts of Park Forest to go into effect Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos