Road rage suspected in fatal Lake Shore Drive crash, police say

A woman was killed in a crash on Lake Shore Drive and police say this could be a deadly case of road rage. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a crash on Lake Shore Drive Saturday morning and police said it could be a case of road rage.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near 39th Street at about 2:14 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman behind the wheel of a gray sedan died at the scene and a 27-year-old man who was her passenger was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the crash was possibly related to road rage, saying someone inside a red Honda got into an altercation with the driver or passenger of the gray sedan. The sedan swerved off Lake Shore Drive northbound near 39th Street, smashing into a pole and splitting in two pieces.

Witnesses said the driver of the red Honda took off and now police are looking for the car.
