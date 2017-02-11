Road rage suspected in fatal Lake Shore Drive crash, police say

One woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a crash on Lake Shore Drive Saturday morning and police said it could be a case of road rage.The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near 39th Street at about 2:14 a.m., police said. A 24-year-old woman behind the wheel of a gray sedan died at the scene and a 27-year-old man who was her passenger was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.Police said the crash was possibly related to road rage, saying someone inside a red Honda got into an altercation with the driver or passenger of the gray sedan. The sedan swerved off Lake Shore Drive northbound near 39th Street, smashing into a pole and splitting in two pieces.Witnesses said the driver of the red Honda took off and now police are looking for the car.