Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a convenience store in Chicago's River North neighborhood.Someone tossed a large rock through the front window of Tuts Food and Liquor in the 500-block of North LaSalle Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Shattered glass covered the entrance.Police said some money was taken. They're checking out security video.Area Central is investigating. No one is in custody.