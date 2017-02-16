NEWS

Robert Harward rejects offer to succeed Michael Flynn as Trump's national security adviser

President Donald Trump (left) and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (right). (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser.

A senior White House official said Harward turned the offer down due to financial and family commitments.

Harward told ABC News he is "humbled and honored" about the job, but was not ready to come back from retirement.

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussions he held with a Russian diplomat.

Officials said this week that there were two other contenders: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg, and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

Other names have been under consideration as possible replacement for Flynn, according to administration officials. Those names include retired Gen. David Petraeus, former Ambassador Bob Kimmitt and retired Gen. Kieth Kellogg - who is currently serving as the acting NSA.

Harward is an ABC News consultant.
