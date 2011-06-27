The oldest daughter of Rod Blagojevich called former President Barack Obama "a mediocre president with un-original ideas" in a letter she wrote to the former president regarding her father.Her mother Patti Blagojevich posted the letter on Facebook Thursday. Amy Blagojevich begins by writing: "Dear Barack Obama: Notice I didn't refer to you as 'Mr. President' this time. That's because you've lost my respect."She expressed frustration that the former president commuted the sentences of Chelsea Manning and FALN member Oscar Lopez Rivera, but not her father.She continued: "You know as well as anyone that my father is guilty of nothing."The former governor was not one of hundreds of inmates who had their sentences commuted in the final days of the Obama presidency.