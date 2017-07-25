Rodent bait causing infertility to be used in Chicago

Bait that causes infertility is Chicago's newest approach to combating the city's rodent problem, officials announced Tuesday.The bait, called Contrapest, is already being used at the garbage transfer station at West 34th Street and South Lawndale Avenue on the South Side.After months of feeding on the bait, rodents eventually become infertile and unable to breed, according to the Chicago Department Streets and Sanitation. If effective, the product could become a regular method used in other enclosed or contained areas where rodents may harbor.In the meantime, the Environmental Protection Agency has given Chicago permission to use dry ice again to control the rat population.Earlier this year, Chicago officials reported an uptick in the report of rodents in the city.