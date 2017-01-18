NEWS

Rolling Meadows resident sexually assaulted by man with knife, police say

(Rolling Meadows Police Department)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows warned the community of a man who forced his way into an apartment and sexually assaulted the resident.

The victim told police the suspect knocked on the door of the apartment, located near Algonquin Road and Algonquin Parkway, early Saturday morning.

Police said the man, armed with a knife, forced his way inside and sexually assaulted the victim before running away.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect and gave a vague description. He was a Hispanic male, about 5 ft. or 5 ft. 1 in. tall and weighed around 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information pertinent to the investigation should call the Crime Tip Hotline at 847-506-6024 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 847-590-7867.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and include reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Rolling Meadows police urged residents not to open their door for someone they do not recognize and to call 911 to report suspicious people in the area.
