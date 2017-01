The Rose Bowl Parade stepped off in Pasadena, California Monday morning.For the past week volunteers have been putting in long hours to create the spectacular floats. The parade is 5.5 miles long and the theme is "Echoes of Success."You can watch the parade beginning at 10 a.m. right here on ABC7 and then tune into our sister network ESPN at 4 p.m. to catch USC take on Penn State in the Rose Bowl.