NEWS

Russia earthquake off coast measures 7.7, triggers tsunami warnings

A 7.7 earthquake struck in the North Pacific Ocean east of Russia, triggering a tsunami warning. (USGS)

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the North Pacific Ocean just east of Russia, triggering a tsunami warning for that nation's coast.

Officials said preliminary info indicates there is no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast or Alaska.

The earthquake hit near the Komandorskiye Ostrova region of Russia. It was centered in an area near the Bering Sea and the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of some sparsely populated islands.

The quake was initially estimated at 7.4 but USGS revised its estimate to 7.7.

Tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles of the earthquake epicenter, officials said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, later canceled the advisory because the tsunami no longer posed a threat.

Officials at the warning center had cautioned waves could reach up to 3 feet above the tide level. But waves later Monday were reported only 6 inches above tide at the sparsely populated Shemya, Alaska, site of a remote Air Force station in the extreme western Aleutians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldearthquake
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 arrested in connection with case of man missing 8 months after road trip
House Republicans release 2018 budget blueprint, which would slash social programs
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill collapse
More News
Top Stories
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Man in wheelchair fatally shot in Country Club Hills ID'd
The cheapest days to fly this summer
12-year-old missing from Humboldt Park may be suicidal, police say
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
Show More
Missing mom's husband sought 'presumed death' letter days after Bahamas disappearance
Laquan McDonald cover-up case given to new judge
IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes Tuesday
Fox River crests in Algonquin; more rain expected this week
Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos