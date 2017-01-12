NEWS

Russian news site interrupts C-SPAN
EMBED </>More News Videos

CSPAN briefly showed up as Russian channel Thursday. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Moscow, we have a problem.

Web surfers expecting to tune into C-SPAN's online feed of debate in the House on Thursday instead saw images supplied by the Russian news site RT, which briefly interrupted programming on the network's website.

Spokesman Howard Mortman said the website, www.c-span.org , was replaced by RT for about 10 minutes. The problem was likely a routing issue, since RT is one of the networks that C-SPAN regularly monitors, he said.

The network is "investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence," Mortman said.

The programming glitch came hours after a power outage interrupted a Senate confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., to head the CIA. The hearing reconvened in a different room.


The Architect of the Capitol's office said a local power company "de-energized" a system that feeds power to the Hart Senate Office Building. The office said the power company, Pepco, quickly restored the lost power.

The architect's office said it is examining the surge-breaker that was unexpectedly affected by the planned Pepco work.
Related Topics:
newsbizarre
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
I-Team Investigation: Vibrating vehicle
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
More News
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted near Chicago police station
South Shore passengers stuck for more than 5 hours
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom
I-Team Investigation: Vibrating vehicle
Civilian fatally shoots suspect who shot state trooper
Chicago man charged with sending threats to governor, sheriff
Show More
High school volleyball coach suspended for touching student inappropriately
Former CPS teacher gets probation for sexual abuse of teen boy
Governor Bruce Rauner marks two years in office
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
More News
Top Video
Woman sexually assaulted near Chicago police station
6 children killed in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured
Mayor Emanuel plans to embrace DOJ report
I-Team Investigation: Vibrating vehicle
More Video