Illinois State Police have reopened all southbound lanes of I-57 between 119th Street and 147th Street after investigating shots fired.Police said the shooting occurred around 3:26 p.m. The offender was reportedly driving a blue minivan, police said.Officials said a vehicle was damaged in the shooting but no injuries were reported. Troopers walked the southbound lanes looking for shell casings.The expressway reopened shortly before 6 p.m.