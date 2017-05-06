NEWS

Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana

The La Porte County Sheriff's Department is at the Westville Correctional Center for a possible escaped inmate, officials said. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
Authorities continue to search Saturday for an inmate who escaped from a prison in northwest Indiana.

The manhunt started Friday afternoon at Westville Correctional Center in La Porte County. Orville Morris, 35, was last seen at 3 p.m. at the pallet shop in the prison where he worked.

Morris possibly escaped in one of the trucks that leaves that shop with the pallets, but three trucks that had left the facility by the time Morris was reported missing were intercepted in Niles, Mich., and searched. Morris was not inside them.

Dozens of La Porte County Sheriff's Deputies searched the prison's 100 acres with dogs and going building to building. Police said there was no breach in the electric fence surrounding, which leads them to believe he is still on prison property.

"Right now, we are concentrating primarily on grounds, going through building by building, opening up all the pipe chases and all the closets and different areas where they could try to hide to see if he might be in there someplace," said John Schrader, Westville Correctional Facility Public Information Officer.

Morris of Marengo, Ind. is described as a white male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 210 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit. He has several identifying tattoos: a skull with a five-point crown on his upper right arm, "K.N.M." on the left side of his neck and "J.M." in the web of his left hand.

He was being held on charges of burglary, robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

His family lives in Ohio.

If you have seen Morris, contact Lowell, Ind., police at 219-696-6242.
