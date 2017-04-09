NEWS

Search continues for missing 22-year-old kayaker near Streator

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jake Rodriguez, 22, of Streator (Family photo)

By
The search for a 22-year-old kayaker who went missing in the Vermilion River near Streator is scheduled to continue 8 a.m. Monday.

Jake Rodriguez, of Streator, was kayaking with two other people when he fell out of his kayak at about 5 p.m. Saturday

Rodriguez's kayak was recovered and the search was in recovery mode Saturday afternoon, said Paul Losey, fire chief of the Reading Fire Department, which is one of many agencies that are part of the search efforts.

The other two kayakers were accounted for.

Rodriguez's uncle Jeff Yacko said the two kayakers with Rodriguez saw him swim a bit, but that he was unable to reach a life jacket that was thrown to him. Shortly afterward he went under, he said.

"The longer it goes on, the more dire it gets," Yacko said. "With as high as the river is and fast as the current is now, we're very concerned where he could be located. We're still holding out hope that he is holding onto something and too injured to pull himself out of the water. We're still hopeful."

Jake Rodriguez, 22, of Streator



Hundreds of volunteers walked the banks of the river and the Hudson Fire Department brought their sonar.

"We're very grateful for everybody who has come down here and volunteered their time. And grateful to the community, we're getting text messages from all over," Yacko.

A relative said that Rodriguez, who was a trained welder, was an experienced kayaker.

Streator is about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personLaSalle CountyLivingston County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Niles woman dies from being trapped under stone slabs
Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign
More News
Top Stories
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Chicago to honor Cubs' Javier Baez with honorary street sign
Fresh Express issues recall after dead bat found in salad mix
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
New York on verge of tuition-free college for middle class
Show More
Niles woman dies from being trapped under stone slabs
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
Teen dies while skateboarding, holding on to car
Church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson talks about importance of organ donation
More News
Top Video
Technology improves accuracy of weather warnings
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson talks about importance of organ donation
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video