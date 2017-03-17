  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump's news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel... around 12:20 p.m. CDT
Search warrant executed on property where 2 Ind. girls found murdered

(Courtesy WRTV-TV)

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) --
A search was being executed Friday at the home of the owner of the property where two Indiana teens were found murdered on Valentine's Day.

Officials continue to say the property owner is not a suspect in the deaths of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

"We're just looking before we can rule anybody out. at this time he is not a suspect. he has not been arrested," the Carroll County sheriff told ABC News. No charges have been filed in this case.

"It's all part of the continuing investigative process, following through on some information," he said.

The FBI and Indiana State Police applied for the warrant through the local courts.

The sheriff stressed that "speculation and assumptions can quickly develop from something like this just because a search warrant is issued."

There was another search warrant early in the investigation with no arrest to follow. gained.
Indiana teens' slayings lead to numerous unrelated arrests

Indiana authorities say investigations into the killings have led to 13 arrests, but that none of them are linked to those murders.

State police Sgt. Kim Riley tells WLFI-TV (http://bit.ly/2ngNe3I ) those arrests were based on pending warrants all unrelated to the slayings.

Police have questioned more than 300 people in the killings based on over 13,000 tips from the public.

Riley says some people questioned by investigators haven't been truthful because they have criminal records.

That's forced police to devote time to clearing them as potential suspects in the killings.

The teens were found slain Feb. 14, a day after they vanished while hiking on trails near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The audio was posted on the Indiana State Police website.

The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.


