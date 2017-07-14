Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Rainbow PUSH Coalition conference

It was all about women's empowerment at the Rainbow Push Coalition conference on Friday.Those attending the luncheon got some inspiration from one of Congress' most outspoken senators.Friday's luncheon gathered African American women leaders from across Chicago and the world. While Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered a fiery speech, it was one little girl's time on the stage that brought people to their feet.Senator Elizabeth Warren is known for her powerful speeches on the senate floor and brought that same passion for equality and women's rights to a very welcoming audience in Chicago."I'm here to talk about a righteous fight, about fighting for values for our future and children," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.Former Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr., among those giving Sen. Warren a personal welcome.Warren is not shy about her criticism of the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling him part of a domestic axis of evil.On Friday, she told the convention audience to always speak truth to power."Yes, the system is rigged. It is rigged for the rich and against everyone else and that is why we are here to fight back," said Sen. Warren.But the luncheon was also about honoring women who have helped improve their communities. Among them was Mother Josephine Wade who has been a long champion of her Chatham neighborhood."This is something you have to be committed to do, is work for people because there's no pay in it, it's all about serving and giving to humanity," said community leader Josephine Wade.4907 hearing things like this helps me stay focused and on track and staying involved in my community," said Water Reclamation District Commissioner Kari Steele."We are powerful women and today gave us a boost to want to do more and do it well," said attendee Pam Morris-Walton.But it was one young lady from Detroit who really energized the audience with an inspirational poem."People might like you or not like you but I know I did good and I know that what I'm doing, I'm proud of that," said 9-year-old Alicen Felder.The luncheon also included a moment of silence for the mother of Jacqueline Jackson. This women's luncheon was her vision. Her mother Gertrude Brown passed away last night in Washinton, D.C. Brown was 90 years old.The conference continues on Saturday and will celebrate African American mayors. Senator Bernie Sanders is among those slated to speak on Saturday.ABC7's Cheryl Burton was co-emcee of the luncheon event on Friday.