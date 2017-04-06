NEWS

Senate OKs tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders.

Guns collected at a buyback at Morgan Park Pentecostal Church in June 2016.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
The Illinois Senate has approved tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders aimed at reducing violence on Chicago's streets.

The Senate voted 35-9 Thursday for Chicago Democratic Sen. Kwame Raoul's proposal. It would encourage judges to impose longer prison sentences within existing guidelines for gun crimes committed by those who have firearm violence on their records.

Chicago recorded more homicides last year than New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Critics claim the measure would lock up more minorities when the state should concentrate on creating jobs and opportunity for impoverished neighborhoods.

Raoul countered it would apply to people facing sentencing anyway. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told a Senate committee in March that criminals tell him they don't fear the state's judicial system.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
US launches military strike on Syrian airbase
Clinton calls for strikes against Syrian airfields
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
US blasts Syria base with cruise missiles
More News
Top Stories
US blasts Syria base with cruise missiles
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Dad's post praising wife for 'co-sleeping' goes viral
Portillo's pumps out chocolate cakes for 54th anniversary
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
Dog named Kitty honored for life-changing work
Show More
Mock IED found in suitcase in Toronto, man charged
Former Sauk Village treasurer gets 36 days in jail for embezzlement, heroin possession
Police: Toddler found passed out on sidewalk after apparent OD
600,000 asthma inhalers recalled
Supt. Eddie Johnson testifies in wrongful death trial of teen fatally shot by police
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos