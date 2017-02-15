CRASH

Sentencing hearing underway for truck driver accused of killing 5 people

EMBED </>More News Videos

A sentencing hearing took place Wednesday for a truck driver who was accused of killing five people in a crash in a construction zone on I-55 near Channahon, Ill. (WLS)

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Relatives of five people that were killed in a crash along I-55 shared their stories of loss inside a Will County courtroom.

Their statements were part of Wednesday's sentencing for a truck driver who slammed into cars in a construction zone near Channahon, Ill., back in 2014. The driver is blind in one eye.

Gwendolyn Britton shared the pain of her loss during the sentencing hearing for Francisco Espinal-Quiroz. She said she cries every day.

Her sister, niece and brother-in-law were traveling in their Kia Soul and were among the five people killed in the 2014 accident on I-55 caused by the Indiana truck driver who plead guilty in November to reckless homicide in the fatal crash and to falsifying his travel log and lying about his driving time.

Espinal-Quiroz is also blind in his right eye, but had a waiver to drive a truck through the state of Indiana.

Wednesday's hearing began with testimony from the Indiana state trooper, Cody Garza, who was first to respond to the scene.

Will County Judge David Carlson listened to his testimony and a portion of the trooper's dash cam video that showed the scene.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on July 21, 2014. Espinal-Quiroz was driving a flatbed semi-tractor north on I-55 near Channahon when he entered a construction zone where traffic had slowed before prosecutors said he was going 65 miles per hour when he struck several vehicles.

Espinal-Quiroz faces between six and 28 years in prison.
Related Topics:
newscrash
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Truck driver charged with reckless homicide in I-55 crash
CRASH
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
Dad, daughter killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash; witnesses report racing
At least 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Route 83 in Lemont
Road rage suspected in fatal Lake Shore Drive crash, police say
More crash
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Police: Bodies found in Indiana are those of missing girls
Bodycam shows officer stealing cash from crime scene
Show More
Nelson Mandela's grandson visits Chicago students
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
Firefighters respond to fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day
More Video