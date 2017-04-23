CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT

Set your summer plans with the Chicago Park District

EMBED </>More News Videos

If you?re looking to enroll in the popular summer day camps and programs from the Chicago Park District, you?ll want to act fast. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you're looking to enroll in the popular summer day camps and programs from the Chicago Park District, you'll want to act fast. Online registration begins Monday, April 24, at 9 a.m. for parks located west of California Ave., and on Tuesday, April 25, at 9 a.m. for parks located east of California Avenue.

In-person registration for summer programs will begin either Saturday, April 29 or Monday, May 1, depending upon the park. Standard day camps, for ages 6 to 12 years old, run six weeks, from June 26-August 4. The Chicago Park District offers all sorts of fun programs, like swimming, cooking classes, dance camps, gymnastics, fishing and much more.

Alonzo Williams, Chief Programs Officer for the Chicago Park District, visited Eyewitness News to preview all of the fun available this summer.

Chicago Park District Opens Summer Programs Online Registration
Date: Monday, April 24 (for parks West of California Ave.) & April 25 (for parks East of California Ave.). In-person registration starts Saturday, April 29, at most park locations
Hours: At 9 a.m.

Deadline to register: Standard Summer Day Camp begins June 26; Most other summer park programming begins the week of June 19
For online registration, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com
Related Topics:
newscommunitychicago park districtchicago proudChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT
Thousands of dead fish in McKinley Park Lagoon
Maggie Daley Park climbing wall opens for season
Vote for your favorite Chicago park to receive $20,000 grant
Job fairs showcase summer opportunities for Chicago teens
More chicago park district
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 killed, 24 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
13 shot in Chicago, 2 fatally, since Friday evening
North Korea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there
More News
Top Stories
Wheaton College mourns freshman killed during track event
3 injured in crash involving CTA bus in Calumet Heights
Off-duty police officer shoots man outside NW Indiana hospital
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana
3 killed, 24 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Golf ball pieces from harvest cause hash brown recall
North Korea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there
Show More
Eastern Illinois University student from Chicago killed in Charleston
VIDEO: American Airlines attendant grounded after passenger confrontation
Dolton robber leaves bomb-like device at grocery store
Obama speech at University of Chicago to be streamed live online
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
More News
Top Video
Dolton robber leaves bomb-like device at grocery store
33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival
Getting creative at Chicago's Lake FX CreativeCon
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video