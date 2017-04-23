Set your summer plans with the Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (WLS) --If you're looking to enroll in the popular summer day camps and programs from the Chicago Park District, you'll want to act fast. Online registration begins Monday, April 24, at 9 a.m. for parks located west of California Ave., and on Tuesday, April 25, at 9 a.m. for parks located east of California Avenue.
In-person registration for summer programs will begin either Saturday, April 29 or Monday, May 1, depending upon the park. Standard day camps, for ages 6 to 12 years old, run six weeks, from June 26-August 4. The Chicago Park District offers all sorts of fun programs, like swimming, cooking classes, dance camps, gymnastics, fishing and much more.
Alonzo Williams, Chief Programs Officer for the Chicago Park District, visited Eyewitness News to preview all of the fun available this summer.
Date: Monday, April 24 (for parks West of California Ave.) & April 25 (for parks East of California Ave.). In-person registration starts Saturday, April 29, at most park locations
Hours: At 9 a.m.
Deadline to register: Standard Summer Day Camp begins June 26; Most other summer park programming begins the week of June 19
For online registration, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com