Several questioned after 2 CPD officers shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) --Several people were being questioned Wednesday in the shooting of two Chicago police officers in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers are doing quite well. One of them was shot in the hip and the arm and the other was shot in the back. They were both listed in serious condition Wednesday morning.
"We have some promising leads. As a matter of fact we have a few persons of interest that we're talking to right now. So we'll see where that leads us," Johnson said.
Police said just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the two plainclothes officers from the 9th District were conducting a follow-up investigation into a previous incident near 43rd Street and Ashland Avenue when one, possibly two, cars pulled up and the people inside started shooting at them.
The officers were able to return fire, but it's unclear if they hit anyone.
Johnson rushed to Stroger Hospital to visit with the officers Tuesday night. Emanuel also came to see them and speak to their families.
Hundreds of officers flooded the area in the hours after, conducting a massive manhunt, which continued Wednesday. Investigators said they found several weapons in the area and a car possibly connected to the shooting.
A CPD spokesperson told the Associated Press police believe the officers were targeted.
"I think people take it for granted that when police officers come to work every day, they put their lives on the line, every single day - every single day they get in that car," Johnson said.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel tweeted Wednesday morning that the shooting was a "frightening reminder" of the danger officers face. He also thanked them for their service.