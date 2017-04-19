SHEDD AQUARIUM

Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday with live cam

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pacific white-sided dolphin calf, Kukdlaa. (Shedd Aquarium)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Shedd Aquarium marked a big birthday for its Pacific white-sided dolphin calf. Kukdlaa just turned 1!

He was born on April 18, 2016. Check out the video below to watch him come into the world:
The SHadd Aquarium shared this video of Pacific white-sided dolphin Katrl giving birth to her son, Kukdlaa.



Kukdlaa's name translates to "bubbles." Last year, ABC7 Eyewitness News partnered with the Shedd to help find a name for the young dolphin.

Since then, Kukdlaa has been playing a lot and becoming very close to his trainer.

The aquarium set up a live stream in the Abbott Oceanarium to give people at home a glance into Kukdlaa's daily life. The stream will be up from April 17-21.


Happy birthday, Kukdlaa!
