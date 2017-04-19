CHICAGO (WLS) --The Shedd Aquarium marked a big birthday for its Pacific white-sided dolphin calf. Kukdlaa just turned 1!
He was born on April 18, 2016. Check out the video below to watch him come into the world:
Kukdlaa's name translates to "bubbles." Last year, ABC7 Eyewitness News partnered with the Shedd to help find a name for the young dolphin.
Since then, Kukdlaa has been playing a lot and becoming very close to his trainer.
The aquarium set up a live stream in the Abbott Oceanarium to give people at home a glance into Kukdlaa's daily life. The stream will be up from April 17-21.
Happy birthday, Kukdlaa!