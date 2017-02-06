NEWS

Sheriff: Active manhunt for suspects in 3 random killings in Florida, Alabama

PENSACOLA, Fla. --
Authorities in Florida say a man they're searching for in connection with three deaths in the Panhandle and in Alabama is now suspected in a home invasion.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan told reporters that 44-year-old William "Billy" Eugene Boyette is suspected of shooting a woman during a home invasion Monday morning near Pensacola. Morgan says Kayla Crocker was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her 2-year-old son wasn't injured.

Boyette is suspected in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama.

Morgan says 37-year-old Mary Rice, who is believed to be traveling with Boyette, took Crocker's 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Morgan says the pair went to a nearby gas station and a Hardee's restaurant after the attack.

The sheriff's office said Boyette and Rice are a moving target, moving through wooded areas and are believe to be somewhere along the Florida-Alabama border.

Boyette is known to use and deal spice, the sheriff said. Uniformed and plainclothes officers have been increased two-fold and another 25 investigators are on the case, Morgan said.

"We have a killer in our midst," said the sheriff.

All the victims have been random, the sheriff said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
