Shirtless man steals deputy's SUV, drives to ex-wife's house, attacks her and friend

Surveillance video shows the moment a man without a shirt takes a Harris County Pct. 6 SUV

HOUSTON, Texas --
A shirtless man tried to break into a store, but instead, drives off with a Harris County Precinct 6 SUV.

It happened after an attempted break-in on South Wayside overnight.

In the video from the store, you can see the shirtless suspect, identified by investigators as Brandon Ramiro Cantu, walk to the door of the SUV, get in and sit for about 15 to 20 seconds before he calmly backs out of the parking lot, and drives off.

He apparently hid nearby and after the Precinct 6 SUV showed up, the man waited until the deputies were inside the store to steal the SUV.

The deputy constable apparently left the car running and unlocked, although he may have thought it was locked.

Cantu allegedly ran to his ex-wife's house, assaulted her and another man, then ran away.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling spoke to the woman who was assaulted after the SUV was stolen.

"He busted in my door," alleged victim Leslie Elias said.

Police said Cantu allegedly smashed through the door, then confronted Elias and the man she asked to stay over because she was afraid that Cantu would target her.

"He tried to hit me and then I am hitting him back," said the man who chose to remain anonymous.

Elias said Cantu picked up a knife.

"He grabbed a knife and he was hitting me all in my face here and swinging and trying to stab me," she said.

Both victims made it outside just as officers arrived after tracking the SUV, but the suspect took off.

An HPD helicopter and police dogs eventually found Cantu hiding next to a horse stable nearby. He was arrested and is currently in jail.

Cantu faces four felony counts, including aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft and evading arrest.

